Vehicle Drives Into Nico Wynd Golf Course Strike Picket Line, Sending One Person To Hospital, Witnessed By MLA-Elect For Burnaby East Rohini Arora

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solidarity rally to support striking workers announced for Monday morning

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On day 31 of the strike at the Nico Wynd Golf Course, a Strata resident at the Strata-owned golf course drove through the picket line. Witnesses say several people had to jump out of the way to avoid the vehicle, but one person was hit.

Rohini Arora, MLA-elect for Burnaby East, was in the middle of recording a solidarity message when the incident took place. Her video account, including some footage of the incident, is available on SEIU Local 2 social media platforms (links below).

Approximately 30 employees at Nico Wynd Golf in Surrey have been on strike since October 1, 2026, over seniority rights, unpaid wages, and workplace harassment. The workers include groundskeepers, restaurant servers & cooks, and a pro-shop clerk.

“I have worked at Nico Wynd for decades and I know the respect and security that comes from having seniority and seasonal rights,” said Mike Graveling when the strike began, a groundskeeper with 20 years of service.“Now the employer is trying to strip us of them at the bargaining table and continues being unreasonable on several important fronts. We deserve respect for the years we've given to this workplace. We deserve a fair deal that protects our hard-bargained rights and our future.”

Solidarity Rally Announced

What: Rally to support striking Nico Wynd Golf course workers

When: Monday, November 2nd, at 9am

Where: 3601 Nico Wynd Drive, Surrey, BC

Picket line incident

In the video recording MLA-elect Arora says the driver“drove a car directly at me and someone who works for SEIU,” and“several of us had to jump out of the way to save ourselves.”

Witnesses say the car was speeding towards the picket line, then it slowed down, pushed through the picket line hitting one person, and then accelerated again. The struck individual, an employee of SEIU Local 2, was taken to Peace Arch Hospital, in White Rock, before leaving late last night.

The workers' picket line does not impede access to the residential area, and a second entrance to the golf course with no picket line was accessible nearby. Witnesses say the driver drove onto the wrong side of the road in what felt like an attempt to hit people on the picket line.

The incident took place just after 2 pm. Surrey Police Service were called to the scene, but SEIU Local 2 is unaware if an arrest was made or if charges will be laid.

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We are 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. SEIU Local 2 - Unite. Fight. Win.

Media Contact

Daniel Tseghay

(647) 220-9739 | dtseghay @seiulocal2.ca

