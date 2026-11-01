Assam Governor Celebrates Foundation Days Of Seven States, Uts

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 1 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday called for greater cooperation among states and Union Territories, emphasising that India's diversity, cultural richness and collective efforts are central to achieving the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

The Governor was speaking at the State Foundation Day celebrations of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Puducherry, organised by Lok Bhavan Assam, at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati.

Extending his greetings to the people of the seven states and Union Territories, Governor Acharya said every region has its own distinct historical legacy, cultural identity and traditions, but all remain united by a common national spirit.

He added that India's strength lies in its diversity, with every state making an equally important contribution to the country's overall development and progress.

Highlighting their achievements in agriculture, technology, education, art, culture and spiritual traditions, the Governor said the exchange of best practices, mutual cooperation and healthy competition among states would further strengthen cooperative federalism.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047', Governor Acharya said that achieving the national goal would require collective commitment and coordinated efforts from every state and citizen.

He stressed that development must be inclusive, ensuring that its benefits reach the last person in society.

He also underlined the importance of sustained investments and efforts in education, healthcare, agriculture, innovation, skill development and women's empowerment.

The Governor also said that nation-building was a shared responsibility and called upon citizens to actively contribute to development initiatives while taking pride in their respective cultural identities.

Respecting the traditions and achievements of other communities, he said, would strengthen cultural understanding and reinforce the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The celebrations featured colourful cultural performances representing the participating states and Union Territories, showcasing their folk traditions, art forms and distinctive cultural expressions.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Nilima Devi, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, ADGP Surendra Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram and Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, among other dignitaries, attended the programme.