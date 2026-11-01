When Ryan Reynolds Recollected How He Was Embarrassed He Was In Front Of His Crush

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds once recollected how he was extremely embarrassed in front of a girl that he liked.

A clip from 'The Graham Norton Show' has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting the incident.

He said in the video,“I was obsessed with this girl. And she used to actually... She used to take the bus the opposite way of my actual home, and I would get on the bus just to sit next to her for 45 minutes the wrong way. I love it when you're young, it's so cute. When you're older, it's just stalking. But I remember, I could have been more than, I don't know, 11 years old, and I was just about to get off the bus because enough is enough. I was about to enter, like, Seattle or something”.

He went on,“So, I'm starting to get off the bus, and I decided to, like, kind of hit her with, like, this cool look or something. Like, this, like, one of these, like, real sort of Don Johnson, Miami Vice kind of things. I do this move as I'm getting down off the bus, and I sort of delay a little too long, and the bus doors close on my backpack. And, the bus just starts to leave. You're sort of, like, doing the same thing”.

“I was, like, banging on the side of the bus, and the bus driver finally stops, opens the door, releases my, you know, idiot backpack, and I could never look at her again”, he added.