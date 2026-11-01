Nine Hawk Jets, 40-Minute Display: Suryakiran Team Takes To Skies In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Nov 1 (IANS) Bhavnagar district in Gujarat witnessed its first-ever aerobatic display by the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran team on Sunday, as nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft performed a series of precision manoeuvres over Bor Talav (Gaurishankar Lake), drawing large crowds to the lakeside and vantage points across the city.

The 30 to 40-minute display featured close formation flying, wingtip-to-wingtip sequences, loops, rolls and inverted flying.

The aircraft, painted red and white, left trails of saffron, white and green smoke across the sky, recreating the colours of the national flag. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, established in 1996, is recognised as Asia's only nine-aircraft aerobatic formation.

It has conducted more than 800 displays in India and abroad and is regarded as an ambassador of the Indian Air Force. The team flies Hawk Mk-132 aircraft manufactured under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The team is commanded by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, with Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh serving as Flight Commander. The display involved 13 pilots, supported by technical and operational personnel.

Its motto,“Sadaiva Sarvottam” (Always the Best), reflects the standards of precision and coordination required for its performances. Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimu Bambhaniya, attended the event as the chief guest.

Air Vice Marshal GS Bhullar, Senior Officer Administration at Headquarters South Western Air Command, Gandhinagar, was among the special guests, along with senior state ministers and elected representatives from the region.

The event, organised jointly by the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and the district administration, was open to the public free of charge. Spectators watched the performance from designated areas around the lake and elevated locations across the city.

The air show was accompanied by activities aimed at familiarising the public, particularly young people, with the armed forces. An IAF motivational stall provided information on career opportunities, selection procedures and life in the service.

An air simulator allowed visitors to experience aircraft controls and basic flying procedures. The Air Force Band of Headquarters South Western Air Command also performed martial tunes, patriotic melodies and ceremonial compositions during the event.

The Suryakiran team's performances are part of the Indian Air Force's efforts to take its aerobatic capabilities to the public and encourage young people to consider careers in the service.

The Air Force thanked the district administration, municipal authorities, police and other agencies for facilitating the event, as well as residents for their participation.