Assam CM Lauds Sunidhi Chauhan's Guwahati Concert, Says City's Live Music Scene 'Just Heating Up'

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday praised singer Sunidhi Chauhan's performance at a concert in Guwahati, highlighting the enthusiastic audience response and smooth crowd management during the event.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma described Chauhan's performance at G-Town on Saturday as "scintillating" and congratulated the organisers and others involved for ensuring a smooth flow of the crowd.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the growing concert culture in Guwahati, indicating that several prominent Indian and international musical acts are scheduled to perform in the city in the coming days.

"Missed it? We have several more," CM Sarma said, listing popular singers Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan and Sonu Nigam among the upcoming performers.

He also mentioned internationally renowned rock band Guns N' Roses and British virtual band Gorillaz as part of the announced musical attractions.

"The concert scene here is just heating up," the Chief Minister said, signalling the state government's focus on positioning Guwahati as an emerging destination for major live entertainment events.

The social media post also featured visuals from the concert, highlighting the enthusiastic participation of the audience.

An accompanying message noted that the crowd had transformed into a virtual chorus, with spectators in Guwahati singing along to more than half of the songs performed on stage.

The successful conduct of the event and the enthusiastic response from music lovers reflect the growing appetite for large-scale live entertainment in Assam's capital city.

Guwahati has increasingly been attracting major cultural and entertainment events, with performances by established Indian singers and international artistes expected to add momentum to the city's concert calendar.

The Chief Minister's remarks also underline the potential of live entertainment to strengthen Assam's cultural and tourism profile while attracting visitors from neighbouring states and other parts of the country.

The upcoming concerts featuring prominent performers are expected to further boost Guwahati's position on India's live entertainment map.