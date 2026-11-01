When SS Rajamouli Revealed That Prabhas Is To 'Too Lazy To Get Married

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) While the admirers of Prabhas have been waiting with bated breath to see their beloved actor tie the knot, he chooses to maintain his single status even at 47.

However, as Prabhas once appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' with the 'Baahubali' team - director SS Rajamouli and co-star Rana Daggubati, the filmmaker revealed the real reason why Prabhas is not married till now.

The 'RRR' maker shared that Prabhas was too lazy to get married. He said that the 'Sahoo' actor is a“very shy and introverted person” and approaching someone for marriage might be too much work for him.

"It would be too much work for him to find a girl and talk to her parents. That's why he isn't getting married," SS Rajamouli said.

During the episode, SS Rajamouli had even predicted that Rana Daggubati would get married before Prabhas, which eventually came true.

Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj, a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and event designer, on August 8, 2020, in a traditional ceremony.

During the fun episode, host and filmmaker Karan Johar also asked Rana Daggubati if he had to set up Prabhas with any actress from the Hindi film industry; who would that be? Answering the question, the actor quickly took Katrina Kaif's name.

Karan Johar then asked Prabhas if he approved of his co-star's choice. However, Prabhas dodged the question, saying that it is not his question to answer.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has often been romantically linked with his 'Baahubali' co-star Anushka Shetty. However, over the years, both of them have maintained that they are 'just good friends'.

Speaking about the 'Baahubali' series, the first instalment, 'Baahubali: The Beginning', was released in theatres on 10 July 2015.

The primary cast of the project included Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali, and Mahendra (Shivudu) Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avanthika, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, and Sathyaraj as Kattappa, along with others.

This was followed by the sequel, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' in 2017.