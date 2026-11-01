Delnaaz Irani Says She Is Not Choosy With Her Roles

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming show 'Chumbak', has clarified that she is not picky with her roles.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Anant Joshi, and Amyra Dastur in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the show.

When asked why she is very choosy with her work, she replied in negative, as she said,“Not really. I mean, you know, a lot of people are asking this question. I guess we are in that phase right now where there are too many people, too much happening, and too much content”.

She further mentioned,“When we were in the 90s, yes, the whole family would sit together and watch Yes Boss. So, I remember that. People don't know that I've done so many films after 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. But a role gets stuck in the minds of people. You can't forget that character”.

Earlier, the actress had said that said that she is quite comfortable with getting typecast in the industry. She said that for her, it is a mark of the industry giving an approval on her expertise in a particular area as an artiste.

Some of her characters have left a deep impact on the minds of the audience. When asked if she sees that as a good thing or something negative, she said,“I see it as a good thing. Main aaj tak Sweetu ka hi kha rahi hoon (I'm still reaping the benefits of playing Sweetu). There are so many shows, so many channels, artistes and platforms. If an artiste's image is shaped up because of the work they have done, so be it. People say, 'Actors get typecast, they're put in a box, they only do comedy or serious roles, it's alright”.

She essayed the role of Sweetu in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', and the character has gone on to be one of the most loved characters in Hindi cinema.

“At least you are being recognised as an actor for your work, and for your forte. When people think of comedy, they think of me. I see it as a good thing. As an actor,it's important to explore, I'm in no way against it. But, if your work has fetched you value in society or industry, one should respect it, we should embrace what the audience thinks of us”, she added.