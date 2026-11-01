SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Bank of America Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2026. Investors who purchased (NYSE: BAC) securities between August 1, 2025 and October 13, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bank of America securities between August 1, 2025 and October 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/bank-of-america-corporation-bac-class_action_lawsuit.

Bank of America Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Systemic weaknesses in Bank of America's Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (“BSA/AML”) compliance program caused BAC to fail to properly monitor trillions of dollars in transactions and to miss, delay, or file inaccurate or incomplete suspicious activity reports involving billions of dollars in suspicious activity;Internal reports had documented BAC's BSA/AML compliance deficiencies for years, yet BAC failed to adequately remediate these deficiencies following the 2024 Consent Order;Bank of America, N.A. (“BANA”) also had deficiencies in its sanctions compliance program and processed transactions that were subsequently identified as apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs;Addressing these compliance deficiencies required significant additional resources and exposed BAC to substantial regulatory penalties and costs; andAs a result, Defendants' statements regarding the scope of BAC's compliance failures, its progress in addressing the deficiencies identified in the 2024 Consent Order, and the anticipated costs and penalties associated with these issues were materially false and/or misleading.

What's Next for Bank of America Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/bank-of-america-corporation-bac-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Bank of America you have until December 15, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Bank of America Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Bank of America Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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