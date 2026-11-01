French Property Professionals Assess Potential Impact Of 2027 Presidential Election On Buyers

Voting in France in 2027 - bleu, blanc, rouge

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My-French-House gathers views from a lawyer and 2 estate agents on buyer confidence, property prices and the outlook for the market ahead of the elections.

- Laurent Bounet - Lawyer in FranceFRANCE, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With France's next presidential election scheduled for April and May 2027, property professionals are assessing how political uncertainty could affect buyers' decisions and the wider housing market.My-French-House, an international property portal that has monitored the French property market since 2004, has collected views from three experienced professionals operating in different regions of France. Their assessments indicate that some buyers may take a more cautious approach, although there is no clear consensus on whether prices will decline nationally.Laurent Bounet, an English-speaking lawyer at a notarial practice near Toulouse, says that buyers are often reluctant to commit when the political and economic outlook is uncertain.As he puts it,“Buyers don't like a lack of clarity"Estate agents Guillaume, who works in the Dordogne, and Freddy, a longstanding property partner in the Languedoc, offer differing perspectives on the outlook. Guillaume believes prices could decline slightly if sales volumes weaken, but expects any adjustment in his area to be moderate. Freddy considers a decline of around 5% possible, while acknowledging that prices could also remain stable or recover relatively quickly.For international buyers, My-French-House's analysis underscores the importance of looking beyond political headlines. Financing, the intended use of a property, its location and its asking price remain central to purchase decisions. The election may influence when some buyers choose to act, but its effects are unlikely to be uniform across the French market. So watch this space. BLOGThe full analysis, French Elections and the Property Market: What to Expect in 2027, is available on the My-French-House website.

PATRICK JOSEPH

MY-FRENCH-HOUSE

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French Property Professionals Assess Potential Impact of 2027 Presidential Election on Buyers News Provided By MY-FRENCH-HOUSE November 01, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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