Sting Operation Row: Kumaraswamy Hits Out At Bengaluru CP, Karnataka Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing attack on Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police, Seemant Kumar Singh, and the Karnataka government after the Commissioner referred to a link involving his Delhi residence during the investigation into the sting operation case against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

An angry Kumaraswamy asserted that nobody could touch him and announced that he would make several revelations on Monday (Nov 2).

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "The administrative machinery and officials of this government cannot take on or touch Kumaraswamy so easily."

Taking a direct swipe at Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, he asked, "Who is this commissioner? Is he a Police Commissioner or a head clerk? He is behaving like a clerk. To protect his position and post, he is making such irresponsible statements at someone's behest. I know very well what all he is doing to retain his position."

Responding to IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge's remark that "only the trailer is over, the picture is yet to come" in the sting operation case, Kumaraswamy said he had no need to learn filmmaking from others as he was originally a film producer.

"I am a film producer by profession. I do not need to learn filmmaking from them. They are now trying to make a film. I will hold a press conference at 11 am on Monday and show the real picture," he said.

He further promised to present documentary evidence explaining who would ultimately be hit by the sting operation investigation, whom the state government was protecting and the direction in which the probe was proceeding.

Referring to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah obtaining a stay order from the court in connection with the case and statements made by his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah that the sting operation was carried out to blackmail and tarnish their image, Kumaraswamy assured his supporters and party workers that there was no need for them to panic.

In a major twist, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Sunday said that investigators have found evidence suggesting that a mobile phone was exchanged at the residence of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in connection with the alleged sting operation case.

Calling it a major development in the investigation, the Police Commissioner said one Ritesh Pandey had stayed at the address of Kumaraswamy and that a video was uploaded on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said that technical evidence and crucial documents had emerged during the investigation into the sting operation case, adding that legal action would be taken against anyone found involved, irrespective of their influence or position.

Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi, he said the investigation was continuing, and several important aspects had already come to light. More facts would emerge as the probe progressed, he added.

He said technical examination during the investigation had revealed several significant aspects. He recalled that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had earlier laid siege to the Police Commissioner's office after his name reportedly figured during the investigation and had also taken out a march to the Director General of Police's office.

The investigation was examining the origin of the case and who had orchestrated it, Kharge said, adding that the FIR contained specific references to the publicity campaign surrounding the case and those working behind it.

He alleged that people who had worked with Kumaraswamy and his close associates were not appearing for questioning. Kumaraswamy should have asked them to cooperate with the investigation, he said, questioning why he had not done so.