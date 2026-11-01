NCB Freezes Properties Worth Rs 20 Crore In Major Drug Diversion Case

NCB Freezes Assets in Major Drug Case

Chandigarh [India], November 1 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, has secured confirmation of the freezing of 25 immovable properties worth approximately ₹20.10 crore in connection with an inter-state pharmaceutical drug diversion case involving the illegal distribution of psychotropic medicines across seven states. The Competent Authority under the SAFEM (FOP) and NDPS Acts, New Delhi, confirmed the freezing order on October 30, 2026, under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act, 1985. The properties, having an aggregate invested value of Rs 20,10,51,211, were initially frozen by the NCB on October 2, 2026, during the investigation.

Financial Investigation and Property Seizure

According to the NCB, its financial investigation revealed that proceeds from the sale of diverted medicines were routed through bank accounts of firms under investigation and subsequently used to acquire properties in the names of the accused and their family members. The frozen assets include industrial plots, commercial units, shop-cum-office spaces and residential apartments in locations such as Gillco Industrial Park, Mohali City Centre-3, Mohali City Centre Walk, Janta Industrial Estate, Galaxy Heights-2 and Queenstown. The freezing order restricts the owners from transferring or dealing with these properties without prior permission.

Case Background and Scale of Operation

The case originated on February 7, 2025, when the NCB seized 5,000 Tramadol tablets in Amritsar. "The packaging identified JR Pharmaceuticals, Haridwar, as the manufacturer and Tiwari Medical Agencies, Dehradun, as the marketer," NCB said in a statement. So far, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of approximately 34 lakh psychotropic tablets, 10.57 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, 50,000 Tramadol ampoules, 5,000 Midazolam vials and around 2,200 kg of psychotropic powder, including raw materials and formulations.

Seventeen persons have been arrested, while the network has been found to extend across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The NCB said the action reflects its network-centric approach, focusing not only on drug supply chains but also on the financial ecosystem supporting illegal trafficking. The agency has urged citizens to share information about drug trafficking through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline at toll-free number 1933, assuring that the identity of informants will remain confidential. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)