Julie Hansen Announces The Release Of Children's Christian Book, The Night Before Christmas: A Savior Is Born

“A Christmas classic meets the timeless story of our Savior's birth.”

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- About the BookChildren's Christmas Christian/ReligiousDate Published: 11-01-2026Publisher: 100X PublishingThe greatest gift came in the smallest of ways.On a quiet night in Bethlehem, Mary and Joseph searched for a place to welcome their precious baby. What they found was a humble stable, and what happened there would change the world forever.This heartwarming, faith-based children's book celebrates the story of Jesus' birth for readers young and old. May it become a cherished family favorite and a beloved Christmas tradition to share around the Christmas tree year after year.Through gentle rhyme and beautiful storytelling, The Night Before Christmas: A Savior Is Born invites children and families to experience the wonder of that very first Christmas: the star in the sky, the angels' song, the shepherds who came to see, and the wise men who came bearing gifts.But above all, it is the story of a tiny baby who was so much more than an ordinary child.Jesus. Our Savior. Our King, and the reason we celebrate Christmas.About the AuthorJulie Hansen is a Christian, wife, and mother of four who has always cherished the wonder and joy of Christmas. Her journey as an author began many years ago, while she was pregnant with her first child, a son.As Julie prepared to become a mother for the first time, she found herself thinking about Mary in a way she never had before. Through her own anticipation, excitement, and love for the little life growing inside her, she began to imagine what Mary's heart must have felt like as she awaited the birth of Jesus-the Son she would love as a mother and the Savior she would one day watch give His life for the world.From those thoughts came a story written from a mother's heart, with the hope of helping children experience the wonder of that very first Christmas.Years later, that story has become Julie's first published children's book. Her greatest hope is that as families read these pages together, they will be reminded of the beautiful truth at the heart of Christmas: Jesus is God's greatest gift to the world.Julie is grateful for the opportunity to share this story with families and hopes it will become a cherished part of their Christmas traditions for years to come.Visit her online:

Cami L Garretson

RABT Book Tours & PR

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Julie Hansen Announces the Release of Children's Christian Book, The Night Before Christmas: A Savior is Born News Provided By RABT Book Tours & PR November 01, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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