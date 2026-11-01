Secure Fundertm Announces Britecap Financial Certification, Recognizing Commitment To Broker And Customer Data Protection

BriteCap Earns Certification

Industry-specific certification recognizes safeguards designed to prevent backdooring and strengthen trust across commercial finance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Secure FunderTM, an industry-specific certification program focused on protecting sensitive merchant information in commercial finance, today announced that BriteCap Financial, a leading technology-enabled small business capital platform, has successfully completed its certification process. The recognition reflects BriteCap's commitment to safeguarding merchant information, protecting broker relationships, and reducing opportunities for unauthorized data sharing and backdooring.The Secure Funder certification program establishes practical standards for how commercial finance companies handle sensitive merchant submissions. By evaluating safeguards around information access, document handling, and unauthorized distribution, the program provides brokers and referral partners with greater confidence that their customer information and relationships are being protected.BriteCap's certification reflects its integration of these protections into a highly automated lending environment. The company's infrastructure relies primarily on secure API-based application intake, supplemented by a dedicated broker portal and secure online application experience for business owners. Automated workflows, controlled access, and established data-handling procedures help minimize unnecessary exposure to personally identifiable information (PII) while maintaining the speed and efficiency expected in modern small business lending.Within specific workflows, BriteCap also utilizes technologies from Heron to automate email-based application intake and Ocrolus Encore to facilitate secure, permissioned information sharing through API integrations."Our brokers trust us with more than applications. They trust us with customer relationships they've worked hard to build," said Richard Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of BriteCap Financial. "Protecting that trust and the sensitive information entrusted to us is fundamental to how we operate. We've invested heavily in technology, automation, and information security to deliver both speed and protection. We're proud to earn Secure Funder certification and to support an initiative that is helping establish stronger standards of trust and accountability across our industry.""BriteCap took the time to give us detailed, candid feedback alongside completing its own review,” said Christina Duncan, Founder of Secure FunderTM.“That extra effort helped us make the process clearer and more straightforward for the funders who follow. We're grateful for their early support and look forward to welcoming more companies.”--About BriteCap FinancialBriteCap Financial is a technology-enabled small business capital platform delivering fast, flexible access to working capital through modern credit decisioning and a streamlined digital experience. The company serves small businesses nationwide through both direct and partner-driven channels, combining disciplined risk management with speed, simplicity, and reliability. The company's financing solutions include BriteCap SignatureTM, BriteCap RiseTM, BriteCap RxTM, and BriteLineTM, designed to provide flexible, on-demand access to capital as business needs evolve. Learn more at . BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.About Secure FunderTMSecure FunderTM is an independent certification program administered by Aquamark, focused on establishing practical data-handling standards for the alternative commercial finance industry. Through an evidence-based verification process, the program recognizes funding companies that demonstrate safeguards designed to reduce unauthorized distribution and misuse of sensitive merchant information. The program is technology-neutral and does not require the use of specific software providers. Learn more at securefunder.

Christina Duncan

Secure FunderTM

+1 415-500-1117

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Secure FunderTM Announces BriteCap Financial Certification, Recognizing Commitment to Broker and Customer Data Protection News Provided By Aquamark November 01, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.