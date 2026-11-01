Advanced Urology Marks Movember By Urging Georgia Men To Discuss Prostate Screening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With about 333,830 new U.S. prostate cancer cases expected in 2026, men are urged to discuss their risk before symptoms appear

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Urology, one of Georgia's largest urology practices, is using Movember, the November men's health awareness campaign, to encourage men across metro Atlanta and North Georgia to talk with a doctor about prostate cancer risk and whether screening is right for them.The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that about 333,830 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2026 and that about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime. The ACS also reports that Black men are nearly 70% more likely than White men to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and about two times more likely to die from it.Advanced Urology encourages men to start the screening conversation with a doctor at age 45, and men at higher risk, including Black men and men with a close family history, to talk with a doctor at 40 or earlier.During November, Advanced Urology's 14 clinics are offering appointments for men who want to review their risk, discuss a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, or follow up on an elevated result. No referral is required for many insurance plans.Screening has changed considerably in recent years. When a PSA result calls for a closer look, Advanced Urology uses MRI and Koelis transperineal fusion biopsy, an approach in which the biopsy needle passes through the skin between the scrotum and anus rather than through the rectum. PET/CT imaging is available when a more detailed picture is needed. Many men with low-risk disease are candidates for active surveillance, a structured monitoring program rather than immediate treatment.For men who do need treatment, the practice offers robotic surgery, brachytherapy and Vanquish water vapor ablation, which is FDA 510(k)-cleared for prostate tissue ablation and is a self-pay option for select patients. Advanced Urology became the first practice in Georgia to offer Vanquish in April 2026, according to the practice's announcement at the time."Movember is a good reminder that the most important step happens before any test: a conversation about personal risk," said Dr. Jitesh Patel, founder of Advanced Urology. "Many men put off that talk because they feel fine. Prostate cancer usually has no symptoms early on, so the right time to ask is when nothing seems wrong."Movember also highlights other men's health concerns treated at Advanced Urology, including enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH), erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and kidney stones. Urinary symptoms such as frequent nighttime urination or a weak stream are often caused by BPH rather than cancer, but they are worth checking.Men can schedule an appointment at any of the practice's 14 locations by calling 404-586-4570 or visiting advancedurology. More information on screening guidelines is available from the American Cancer Society at cancer.About Advanced UrologyAdvanced Urology is one of Georgia's largest urology practices, with 14 clinics and 6 outpatient surgery centers across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Founded by Dr. Jitesh Patel, the practice's urologists and advanced practice providers care for men and women with enlarged prostate (BPH), prostate, bladder and kidney cancer, kidney stones, overactive bladder, incontinence, men's health and pelvic health conditions. Many procedures are performed in the practice's own outpatient surgery centers, often with faster scheduling and lower cost than a hospital outpatient setting. Learn more at advancedurology or call 404-586-4570.

Jamil Mawani

Advanced Urology

678-344-8900

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Advanced Urology Marks Movember by Urging Georgia Men to Discuss Prostate Screening News Provided By Advanced Urology November 01, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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