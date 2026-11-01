Valuables Stolen From Shimla Sankat Mochan Temple Police Investigate

Temple Burglary in Shimla

Silver crowns belonging to deities and a gold nose ring weighing around one tola were stolen from the sanctum sanctorum of the Sankat Mochan Temple in Shimla, police said on Sunday. Cash from a donation box kept inside the temple was also stolen, according to a press release issued by Shimla Police.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

Following the incident, police registered an FIR at Police Station West, Shimla, under Sections 331(4) and 305(D) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the temple premises and identified a suspected person appearing in the footage.

Call for Information

Shimla Police have released the photograph of the suspect and appealed to the public for assistance in identifying and tracing the individual. Police have urged anyone who recognises the person or has information about his whereabouts to immediately inform Police Station Baluganj or Shimla Police. Further details are awaited as the investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

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