OKKAMI Introduces Self-Service KIOSK To Modernise Hotel Check-In And Check-Out

OKKAMI Self Hosting KIOSK

Integrated solution combines guest identification, automated room key dispensing, PMS connectivity and payments to streamline and enhance the guest experience.

- Antony GoddardBANGKOK, THAILAND, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OKKAMI, a global hospitality technology provider, announces the introduction of its Hotel Self-Service KIOSK, expanding its digital guest journey platform with an integrated solution designed to modernise hotel check-in and check-out operations.As hotels look for ways to improve operational efficiency, manage staffing demands and meet changing guest expectations, self-service technology offers an opportunity to simplify traditionally manual front-desk processes.OKKAMI's Self-Service KIOSK (Hotel Check-In Kiosk ) connects directly with a hotel's Property Management System (PMS), bringing essential guest services together through a single, intuitive interface. Guests can complete supported check-in and check-out procedures, scan identification documents, collect or return room key cards, retrieve their folios and make payments through an integrated payment gateway, where applicable.Key FeaturesGuest Self-Service Interface: An intuitive iPad-based interface allowing guests to complete supported check-in and check-out procedures independently.Passport and ID Scanning: Integrated document scanning to streamline guest identification and registration.Automated Key Card Dispensing: Enables guests to collect room keys upon arrival and return them during departure.Folio Retrieval and Payments: Allows guests to review outstanding charges, retrieve their folios and complete payments where supported.Designed for More Efficient Hotel OperationsThe OKKAMI KIOSK is designed to help hotels reduce repetitive front-desk activities, improve guest flow and make better use of existing staff resources.By automating supported parts of the arrival and departure process, hotels can reduce administrative workloads, minimise queues during peak periods and allow front-desk teams to focus on personalised guest service.The solution is particularly relevant for hotels looking to modernise their reception operations, introduce additional self-service options and accommodate guests who value speed, convenience and independence.Part of OKKAMI's Connected Guest Journey PlatformThe Self-Service KIOSK extends OKKAMI's existing technology ecosystem beyond mobile and digital guest services, connecting the physical hotel environment with its wider digital infrastructure.Working alongside OKKAMI's mobile applications, contactless services, mobile room access, digital communication and AI-powered guest engagement solutions, the KIOSK provides another channel through which hotels can deliver a more connected guest experience."Our objective is to help hotels simplify operations without compromising the guest experience. By connecting self-service technology directly with hotel systems and operational workflows, we are giving properties greater flexibility in how they manage arrivals and departures, while allowing their teams to focus on delivering genuine hospitality."OKKAMI believes the future of hospitality is not about replacing people with technology, but using technology to remove unnecessary friction, improve efficiency and create better experiences for both guests and hotel teams.About OKKAMIEstablished in 2016, OKKAMI is a global hospitality technology company providing an integrated platform for digital guest engagement, property technology and operational automation.Supporting more than 700 hotel properties and connecting with over 75 technology integrations, OKKAMI helps hotels, resorts and property operators digitise guest experiences, streamline operations and connect their technology infrastructure.Through its expanding ecosystem of mobile applications, contactless solutions, automation, AI-powered guest engagement and integrated property technologies, OKKAMI continues to support the evolution of smarter, more connected hospitality.

Sally Keen

Tech News Asia

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OKKAMI Introduces Self-Service KIOSK to Modernise Hotel Check-In and Check-Out News Provided By Tech News Asia November 01, 2026, 17:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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