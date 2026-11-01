Karan Wahi Celebrates 22 Years Of 'Remix' With A Heartfelt Note

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi, who predominantly works in television, is celebrating 22 years of his show 'Remix'. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures.

The pictures feature the actor with his fellow actors from the show. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he shared his journey.

He wrote,“Dear Millennials 22 years Ago Life Was Normal Then We Remixed IT A day when this boy from Delhi was introduced in the magical world of Television Thank you for so many msgs that you send every year without fail. Feels Really special (sic)”.

The show is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. It blends teenage romance, friendship, rivalry, class differences and issues such as bullying, eating disorders and teenage pregnancy, the show developed a loyal following. Its soundtrack, performed by the band Aasma, became particularly popular. Although it ran for just two years, concluding in July 2006 after 348 episodes, it remains a defining nostalgia favourite of Indian television's early 2000s era.

Earlier, the actor reflected on his journey in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.' He described the season as an experience that went beyond being just a television show.

He took to his Instagram, the actor shared a heartfelt note as the season came to an end. He thanked viewers for showering the contestants with love and said the journey had been filled with meaningful bonds, friendships and memorable moments. Karan also praised filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty, whom he described as the“man” behind the show's journey.

He wrote,“They Say All Good Things come to an End This Season of #kkk15 has been sooo much more than a show Thank you for the love u have showered on us #blessed Cheers To a season filled with Love,friendship, Bonds, Respect and most importantly a Man u all call the plot @itsrohitshetty Sir You are incredible”.

The actor also shared a series of pictures from the finale night. In one of the photographs, Karan is seen posing with his friend Rithvik Dhanjani and host Rohit Shetty.

Another picture features 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' winner Avinash Mishra posing alongside Rohit. Karan also shared a picture with actress Rubina Dilaik, along with group photographs featuring him and other contestants from the season.