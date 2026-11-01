President Murmu Calls For Building 'Viksit Bharat' With Pride In Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Kurukshetra, Nov 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday that for building a 'Viksit Bharat', the citizens of the country must embrace modern knowledge with pride in India's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the Balidan Shatabdi Samaroh of Swami Shraddhanand at Gurukul Kurukshetra, in Haryana, the President noted, "As we are moving towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', it is of utmost importance that our citizens take pride in India's rich cultural heritage while embracing modern knowledge, science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship."

She said, "It is the duty of every citizen to contribute to the welfare of society and the progress of the nation. Rise above your personal interests and work for the broader interests of society and the country."

The President called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the life of Swami Shraddhanand and contribute in building an educated, self-reliant and developed nation.

She hailed Swami Shraddhanand as he revived and strengthened the Gurukul system of education.

This infused new life into the stream of Indian education and culture, she said.

Earlier, the President attended the 'Hirak Jayanti' celebration on the 60th year of the formation of the state of Haryana at Kurukshetra.

The President said that the land of Haryana, which spread the eternal message of Bhagwan Krishna's selfless action across the world, has also established numerous milestones of human achievement in the modern era.

"Today, Haryana is rapidly advancing towards achieving the objectives of its establishment. Recently, a train running on hydrogen fuel has been launched between Jind and Sonipat. This hydrogen-powered train is the country's first," she added.

She expressed appreciation for sportspersons from Haryana, especially the daughters, who have made the nation proud with their remarkable achievements at international level.

Out of the seven gold medals won by Haryana's athletes at the Commonwealth Games held this year, five were secured by daughters.

Para athlete Sharmila Dhanda from Rewari proved by clinching a gold medal that if determination is unwavering, physical challenges cannot block the path to success for long.