Manipur CM Calls For Unity, Peace And Harmony Among All Communities

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday called upon all communities to work together towards making Manipur a peaceful state where people from different communities can live together in harmony, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.

The Chief Minister made the appeal while addressing a gathering at the 35th Coral Jubilee Celebration of Brahma Kumaris Manipur, held at the Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT) at Palace Compound in Imphal.

Highlighting the contributions of the Brahma Kumaris, he said the organisation began its journey in Manipur in 1992 and has since continued its mission of selfless service with humility, dedication and sincerity.

He urged all participants to pray to God for peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence among all communities in Manipur, emphasising the need for collective efforts to build a society based on mutual respect and understanding.

Khemchand Singh further stated that scholars have often highlighted the importance of meditation in removing negativity and cultivating positive thoughts. Such practices, he said, can contribute significantly to the creation of a peaceful society with a positive outlook.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote:“This Coral Jubilee, 2026, is not merely a celebration of 35 years; it is an expression of gratitude, a recognition of lives transformed and a renewed commitment to serving humanity.”

Khemchand Singh also extended his best wishes to the Brahma Kumaris and commended the organisation for its selfless service towards promoting spiritual well-being, peace and the collective progress of the people of Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said that completing 35 years of dedicated service in promoting spiritual awareness, moral values, peace and harmony in society was a significant milestone and a valuable contribution to the people.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Brahma Kumaris family in Manipur on achieving this important milestone and wished the organisation continued success in its efforts to promote spiritual well-being, compassion and unity among the people.

The programme was attended by MLAs Thongam Shanti Singh and Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh, representatives of the Brahma Kumaris from different states and other distinguished dignitaries.