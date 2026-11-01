Israeli Airstrike Hits Tkiyet Um Ali Educational Centers In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - An Israeli airstrike damaged two educational units operated by Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA) in northern Gaza early Friday morning, the charity announced on Sunday.

The bombardment severely damaged the facilities that provide educational and psycho social support to local children. No casualties were reported among staff or students, as the strike occurred on Friday, the weekly day off.

TUA Director-General Samer Balkar stated that TUA, in coordination with its local partner, Palestine Tomorrow for Social Development, immediately began assessing damage and carrying out repairs to ensure services resume quickly.

Balkar added that the attack will not deter TUA from expanding its efforts to support children affected by the conflict.

Launched in May in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), the Ta'afi (Recovery) program for the Children of Gaza operates 14 units across the enclave, serving roughly 3,100 students aged 5 to 16. The initiative provides safe learning spaces, remedial education, school meals, and psycho social support as part of Jordan's continuous humanitarian relief efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.

//Petra// HA