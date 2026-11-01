Jordan, Saudi Arabia Explore Sports Tourism Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra)-- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazeen and Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud studied on Sunday boosting sports tourism through new specialized academies, international tournaments, and training camps across the country.

Hijazeen said the meeting aligns with the strategic direction of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board to promote sports tourism as a promising economic driver. The sector can help diversify target markets, reduce seasonal fluctuations in demand, increase tourism revenues and bolster Jordan's position as a regional hub for international sporting events.

Prince Abdullah, for his part, noted the importance of expanding cooperation and drawing on international sports expertise and networks to develop initiatives in areas such as sports academies, talent development and event hosting. He also lauded Jordan's tourism and sports potential.

The officials explored developing sports and investment partnerships, attracting international clubs and teams to hold training camps in Jordan, and using the popularity of sports and international athletes to promote the Kingdom. They also explored linking sporting events with tourism and cultural experiences to enhance the competitiveness of Jordan's tourism offerings.

They pushed for building on the longstanding ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and turning cooperation opportunities into sustainable projects that boost links between the sports and tourism sectors, create new investment opportunities and attract more visitors to the Kingdom.

The prince is known for his interest in sports initiatives and tournaments, particularly the Prince Abdullah bin Saad Ramadan Football Tournament, which has attracted several Arab and international football stars.

//Petra// HA