Polio Strikes Khyber Again As Another Case Emerges In Bara

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A new polio case has been reported in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of polio cases reported in the province this year to six.

According to the Health Department, the Regional Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad has confirmed the new case of poliovirus in Khyber district.

The department said a 13-month-old girl from Union Council Janbaz B in Bara tehsil of Khyber district has tested positive for poliovirus. This is the second polio case reported from Khyber district this year.

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According to officials, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported six polio cases so far this year, including three in Bannu, two in Khyber and one in North Waziristan.

Across the country, a total of eight polio cases have been reported in 2026 so far, including six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh.