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Most Finns Oppose Starting Normalization Of Relations With Russia

Most Finns Oppose Starting Normalization Of Relations With Russia


Date: 2026-11-01 12:37:41

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Ukrinform reports.

According to a poll conducted by Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, only about one in four Finns support beginning to normalize relations between the two countries. There are no significant differences between age groups.

The poll defined normalization as restoring diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties between the countries to their former state.

Read also: Finland to provide Ukraine with ten locomotives, additional winter aid – PM

A few days ago, the same newspaper conducted another poll, which found that 75% of respondents fully or partly agreed that Finnish President Alexander Stubb had acted correctly by calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin regarding the peace process in Ukraine.

On October 27, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere held a phone call with Putin.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the call to Putin with Stubb and Stoere.

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