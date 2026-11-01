Bodies Of Civilians Kept In Hospital For Six Months Transferred From Oleshky To Henichesk Journalist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Journalist Oleh Baturin said this on Facebook, citing information from volunteers, Ukrinform reports.

He initially reported that dozens of bodies of civilians killed in Oleshky had been taken to Henichesk, in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, saying that residents of Henichesk had told him about it.

"Volunteer Kseniia Arkhipova confirmed this information to me. According to her, 47 bodies of civilians killed in Oleshky were taken to Henichesk. They had been stored in the basement of the local hospital since May 2026," Baturin wrote.

"The scariest thing in Oleshky was the feeling that my child could be taken away from me"

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation that carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory on the afternoon of October 31. The oldest person evacuated to Ukraine was 94, while the youngest was just over a year old.

The ceasefire will remain in effect until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1, and will be the longest ceasefire observed by both sides since 2022.

Illustrative photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram