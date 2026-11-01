Marine Corps Spox: Ceasefire In Oleshky Holding, We Are Prepared For Any Eventuality

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Pavlo Drohal, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The ceasefire introduced as part of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky is currently in effect and remains in place. Our units – Marine Corps units and other units of Ukraine's Defense Forces – are not violating it; we are fully observing the ceasefire. As for the enemy, it has attempted to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces by spreading reports on its Telegram channels claiming that Ukraine's Defense Forces are violating the ceasefire and even allegedly striking civilians in Oleshky. This is not true," Drohal said.

He stressed that Ukraine's Defense Forces were not violating the ceasefire, while the enemy had been using it for its own military purposes. In particular, he said, Russian troops had been carrying out various logistical operations, supplying their units, evacuating their dead and wounded, rotating personnel and fortifying their positions.

"We have repeatedly detected enemy reconnaissance UAVs monitoring the operational area here during this period. There were even several instances when they dropped munitions on our positions. Fortunately, none of our service members were injured in these drops," the spokesperson said.

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He also noted that before the ceasefire came into effect, the enemy had been conducting remote mining of the right bank, which had resulted in people being injured and killed.

The spokesperson noted that the ceasefire remains in effect for now. It is very difficult to predict what will happen next or how the enemy will act. Drohal stressed that Ukraine's Defense Forces are preparing for any eventuality.

"Given the tactics the enemy used before the ceasefire, we can assume that shelling may resume, as may attempts to advance into the island area and establish a foothold there. But we are ready for this, we are preparing for it and are ready to respond to any changes in the operational situation," Drohal said.

As reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only Oleshky. According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all hostilities in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Ukraine had introduced a ceasefire in a designated area from the night of October 27 to carry out a humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said the ceasefire will remain in effect until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1.

Photo provided by Pavlo Drohal