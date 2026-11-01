General Staff: Ukrainian Troops Evacuated 167 Civilians From Kherson Region During Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook.

"During the ceasefire introduced in designated areas of the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Ukraine's Defense Forces took advantage of the security conditions created to evacuate residents of the right bank of the Kherson region," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the evacuees came from settlements in Ukrainian-controlled territory along the Dnipro River that had been subjected to daily shelling by the Russian army. Those who had previously been unable to leave the dangerous areas were able to evacuate.

Civil-military cooperation units of the South Operational Group of Troops, together with local authorities, evacuated 167 civilians to safer locations in the Kherson region. Among them were 22 children and 21 people with limited mobility who required special attention and assistance.

Marine Corps spox: Ceasefire in Oleshky holding, we are prepared for any eventuality

The General Staff noted that the evacuation took place in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions. The routes passed along mined and damaged roads, as well as through areas where military equipment and civilian cars had been burned out. All this significantly hampered movement and required particular caution and coordinated efforts by all units involved.

"Despite these risks, the main priority remains protecting the lives of civilians and helping those who cannot leave dangerous areas on their own. Every person rescued is the result of joint efforts and coordinated cooperation among all those involved in the humanitarian mission," the statement said.

The General Staff stressed that units of the South Operational Group of Troops were strictly and consistently observing the ceasefire in the area where the humanitarian mission was being carried out.

As reported, Ukraine introduced a ceasefire in a designated area from 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27 to carry out a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region.

Photo credit: South Operational Group of Troops, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces