Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Azerbaijani Artists Present Two New Projects At Stone Chronicle Museum

Azerbaijani Artists Present Two New Projects At Stone Chronicle Museum


Date: 2026-11-01 12:37:35

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Stone Chronicle Museum hosted the presentation of the "Ancient stone, modern memory" project by artist-sculptor Orkhan Nabizada and "Radius of responsibility" project by Elvin Nabizada.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

Inspired by the ancient petroglyphs of Gobustan, the "Ancient stone, modern memory" project features depictions of the Caucasian leopard, gazelle, gray wolf, brown bear, and golden eagle. Meanwhile, the "Radius of responsibility" project interactively explores humanity's relationship with wildlife.

MENAFN01112026000195011045ID1111899261


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search