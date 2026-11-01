Latvia To Chair UN Security Council For First Time In Its History

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Latvia will assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the first time in its history on November 1, serving in the role for one month, the country's Foreign Ministry has announced.

During its presidency, Riga will chair all official and informal meetings of the Security Council.

"Presiding over the Security Council is a moment when a country has the greatest visibility within the UN Security Council. Latvia's contribution to the Council's work has always been consistent and focused, but we will, of course, make the most effective use of this presidency to promote Latvia's interests and values, raise the country's profile and demonstrate its responsible stance," Latvia's Ambassador to the UN, Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, said.

Latvia's priorities during its presidency will include the situation in Ukraine and issues related to the development of new technologies. However, Latvia's Ambassador to the UN, Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, has made clear that the conflict in Ukraine will be the country's main focus.

Image: Michael Kappeler / dpa / Global Look Press