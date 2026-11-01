Ralph Lauren Promotes Ryan Lally To Chief Brand Communications Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Iconic fashion brand Ralph Lauren has promoted Ryan Lally to chief brand communications officer. He had previously served for 20 years as senior vice president, global public relations and brand communications.
In a newly created role, Lally will continue to oversee the company's global brand communications strategy, overseeing fashion, brand, home and lifestyle communications, talent and entertainment partnerships, and experiences and events.
Together with Ralph Lauren Corp's cross-functional teams, Lally is charged with driving influence, brand relevancy and desirability across the company's brand portfolio and categories worldwide.
He will continue to report to David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer.
In a newly created role, Lally will continue to oversee the company's global brand communications strategy, overseeing fashion, brand, home and lifestyle communications, talent and entertainment partnerships, and experiences and events.
Together with Ralph Lauren Corp's cross-functional teams, Lally is charged with driving influence, brand relevancy and desirability across the company's brand portfolio and categories worldwide.
He will continue to report to David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer.
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