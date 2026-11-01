Delhi-NCR Pollution Curbs: Construction Work Banned For 16 Days To Tackle Rising Air Pollution

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Centre has announced a complete suspension of construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 5 to 20 as part of its efforts to curb rising air pollution during the winter season.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said the authorities would take prompt action against industries that fail to meet pollution standards, major sources of emissions and traffic congestion hotspots with the help of the new monitoring system.

The announcement comes ahead of the implementation of Delhi's permanent winter anti-pollution framework from November 1. The policy brings several seasonal restrictions under one set of rules, which will apply every year between November 1 and February 28.

The framework also provides for restrictions on construction activities that generate dust. In addition, parking fees at authorised parking facilities will be doubled during the winter months.

Under the rules, dust-generating construction and demolition activities will remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, irrespective of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A more stringent restriction will apply between December 10 and January 20, when most construction work will be stopped. Essential public infrastructure and emergency projects will be exempted from this restriction.

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Vehicles transporting construction materials will also be barred from entering Delhi during this period.

What restrictions will be in place during winter?

The winter anti-pollution framework includes several measures to control vehicular emissions and dust pollution across Delhi.

According to PTI, the Delhi government has also announced a hike in parking charges in an attempt to curb pollution. Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled from 1 November to 28 February, with the aim of discouraging private vehicle use. The order stated that parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will remain exempt from the hike.

Further, from 1 November to 28 February, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will follow a 10 am to 6.30 pm schedule to ease peak-hour congestion.

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Government and private offices must limit on-site attendance to 50 per cent of staff between 1 November and 31 January, with the rest required to work from home.

Delhi's vehicle restrictions from 1 November: All you need to know

According to Delhi Traffic Police, the restrictions will cover certain vehicle categories to help reduce pollution and improve the capital's air quality.

The GRAP restrictions will apply to:

- Vehicles meeting emission standards below BS-VI

- Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC)

- Interstate buses that do not comply with the rules

- Trucks not destined for Delhi, which must use the Peripheral Expressway

- Tractors and jugad vehicles, as per applicable rules

- Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi