Why Rafale Landing On INS Vikrant Matters: How French Fighter Jet Will Boost Indian Navy's Carrier Capabilities

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Rafale Marine fighter jet successfully landed on India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on October 29, marking a key milestone in the Indian Navy's efforts to operationalise the French-made aircraft for carrier-based operations.

The landing, achieved on the aircraft's maiden attempt, took place during ongoing trials aboard INS Vikrant.

The Indian Navy said that the development as the first step towards operationalising the Rafale Marine (Rafale-M) fleet.

The Navy also released a video of the landing, which was carried out under the command of Captain Ashok Rao, Commanding Officer of INS Vikrant.

The development is significant as India moves towards inducting 26 Rafale-M fighter jets under a defence agreement signed with France in April 2025.

The aircraft are intended to operate from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, enhancing the Navy's ability to undertake air defence, maritime strike and reconnaissance missions.

The successful landing demonstrates an important step in testing the compatibility of the Rafale -M with India's indigenous aircraft carrier.

Unlike conventional land-based fighter jets, carrier-based aircraft must be designed and tested to operate from the limited deck space of an aircraft carrier. They need to withstand demanding take-off and landing conditions while operating at sea.

The ongoing trials are aimed at testing the modifications and operational requirements needed for the aircraft to operate from INS Vikrant.

The development also brings the Indian Navy closer to integrating a modern multirole fighter into its carrier aviation capabilities.

Once inducted, the Rafale-M will provide the Navy with an additional platform for protecting carrier groups and conducting operations across the maritime domain.

What is Rafale-M and why is India buying it?

The Rafale-Marine is the naval variant of the Rafale fighter aircraft, manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviatio.

Designed for aircraft carrier operations, it is currently operated by the French Navy.

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India signed an intergovernmental agreement with France on April 28, 2025, to procure 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for the Indian Navy in a deal valued at approximately ₹63,000 crore.

The package comprises 22 single-seat fighter aircraft and four twin-seat trainer variants.

It also includes pilot training, flight simulators, weapons, essential equipment and long-term maintenance support.

The agreement additionally provides for technology transfer to facilitate the integration of indigenous weapons into the aircraft in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, according to a PIB release.

How will Rafale-M boost India's naval capabilities?

The Rafale-M is expected to strengthen the Navy's carrier-based combat capabilities across several operational areas.

Its primary roles will include air defence, maritime strike, reconnaissance and attacks against targets on land.

For air defence, the aircraft will help protect India's aircraft carriers and their accompanying naval task forces against aerial threats. Its multirole capabilities will also allow the Navy to conduct maritime strike missions against hostile naval assets and undertake surveillance over strategically important sea areas.

India's agreement with France covers the procurement of 26 Rafale-M aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin towards the end of 2028 or in early 2029, according to the stated delivery schedule, as per PIB release.

The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers: INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, represents a major milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen domestic warship-building capabilities.

The induction of Rafale-M fighters will provide the Navy with a modern multirole combat aircraft for deployment from both carriers.