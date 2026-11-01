Thad G. Long's 'The Vow' Announced By Onlinebookclub's CEO Scott Hughes As The November 2026 Book Of The Month

A gripping legal drama puts one attorney's reputation, career, and principles on the line in a battle over justice and professional ethics.

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When an attorney's career is on the line, how far is he prepared to go in defense of what he deems right? It is a question at the heart of the newest entry in Thad G. Long's Ted Born legal fiction series, a courtroom drama that delves into the uneasy meeting point of professional duty, family strife, and the quest for justice. The novel has been selected as OnlineBookClub 's November 2026 Book of the Month in recognition of its thought-provoking themes and its powerful message about standing up for what is right, protecting vulnerable individuals, and upholding personal integrity.Some fifteen years have passed since 'The Impossible Mock Orange Trial', and in this second novel featuring Ted Born, he is up against his most demanding case to date. This is no routine matter of putting a client before the court to weather a hard lawsuit; Born is the one in the dock. The allegations leveled at him put his standing, his finances and his good name in jeopardy.At the center of the dispute is Alexander Carr, an affluent philanthropist with considerable impairments. Born has been seeing to the affairs of the man since his brother's passing. What seems like an exercise in professional responsibility soon sours into a bitter legal battle.The book is not all courtroom theatrics, however. It puts forward some weighty questions on the rights and inclinations of older people, especially when their estate plans are made the subject of a family row. One sees what transpires when kin seek to put their own interests ahead of a vulnerable person's long-held wishes.From the ins and outs of a contentious trial to the aftermath for Born, the Carrs and the lawyers involved, the narrative makes clear the personal and professional price to be paid. In the end, it is a drama concerned as much with the hard choices of integrity as with verdicts.Readers Praise the Novel's Timely Message and Compelling Storytelling:Reader responses highlight the novel's relevance beyond the courtroom, particularly its exploration of elder rights, estate planning, and the ethical challenges that arise when doing the right thing is not necessarily the easiest or most popular choice.A reader calls the novel“a perfect sequel” to 'The Impossible Mock Orange Trial', praising Long for tackling the troubling issue of family members attempting to take advantage of older relatives for financial gain. The review also commends the author's engaging storytelling, describing the legal thriller as informative, well-written, and difficult to put down.Selected as a Book of the Month by Online Book Club, the novel provides a mix of suspense and ethical food for thought. The legal thriller crowd will recognize the high stakes and litigation, while anyone with an interest in morality or elder rights will have ample reason to reflect.About the BookTitle: The VowAuthor: Thad G. LongGenre: Legal ThrillerPublication Date: August 24, 2021Formats Available: eBook, Audiobook, Paperback, HardcoverISBN: 978-1735782560About the AuthorThad G. Long is a versatile attorney recognized in nine different categories of expertise in the peer-reviewed Best Lawyers in America. An undergraduate of Columbia University and a law graduate of the University of Virginia, Long is an elected member of the prestigious American Law Institute. He has also served as an adjunct professor of law at two different law schools.Throughout his distinguished legal career, Long has tried numerous memorable cases. One of the cases that inspired his earlier novel, 'The Impossible Mock Orange Trial', was recognized by the National Law Journal as one of the year's most outstanding defense verdicts, among only a select number of cases to receive that distinction. More recently, he received the Marquis Who's Who in America Lifetime Achievement Award.To learn more about Thad G. Long and his work, visit .About OnlineBookClubOnlineBookClub was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a FREE site for readers.Purchase or Learn More:amazon?asin=B09B7WBBTH

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Thad G. Long's 'The Vow' announced by OnlineBookClub's CEO Scott Hughes as the November 2026 Book of the Month News Provided By OnlineBookClub November 01, 2026, 17:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law



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