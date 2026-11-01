Why Nurses Stay At KFSH: Wellbeing At The Heart Of Retention

Members of a KFSH nursing team at their unit in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) reduced nursing turnover from 6.7% in 2024 to 3.27% in 2025, well below the hospital's 10% ceiling, while placing nurse wellbeing, recognition, and professional participation at the center of its workforce strategy.The result comes as hospitals worldwide compete to retain experienced nurses. In the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) nurse satisfaction survey, a US benchmark used widely by Magnet hospitals, more than 64% of KFSH nursing units achieved superior performance in five of seven categories.Support after difficult clinical events is part of that environment. In January 2026, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing selected KFSH's Code Lavender program, a real-time emotional support service created to enhance staff wellbeing and resilience, as the clinical recipient of its 2026 Healthy Work Environment Award.Nurses also help solve the pressures they face. The 2026 KFSH nursing innovation hackathon asked nursing teams to develop solutions for retention, burnout, staffing, scheduling, and career development.For patients, lower turnover means continuity of care from experienced nurses who know complex treatment plans in transplantation, oncology, cardiac, and critical care. For nurse leaders facing the same pressures, it shows that wellbeing, recognition, and a voice in solving problems can keep experienced nurses at the bedside.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

KFSH

Riyadh

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Why Nurses Stay at KFSH: Wellbeing at the Heart of Retention News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. November 01, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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