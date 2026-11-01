A KFSH nurse and physician caring for a patient at the bedside in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) reduced ventilator-associated pneumonia by 74% in 2025 compared with 2024, alongside a 29% reduction in central line-associated bloodstream infections and a 30% reduction in surgical site infections in targeted procedures.These infections are among the most common preventable complications in hospital care, and among the quality indicators most closely linked to nursing practice. Preventing them depends less on new technology than on the same evidence-based steps carried out correctly at the bedside, every shift, for every patient.Prevention of this kind is rarely the work of one team. It relies on nurses, physicians and infection prevention specialists applying the same standards together, and on measuring results so that every unit can see where it stands and where to improve.KFSH attributes the results to evidence-based prevention protocols, a stronger role for infection prevention and control, and consistent adherence to best practice across care settings. The work takes place within a nursing practice environment that has earned Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center three consecutive times.For patients, each infection prevented means one less complication on top of serious illness. For clinicians, the results show how prevention measured year on year can turn routine bedside care into outcomes that patients can feel.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

KFSH

Riyadh

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Bedside Prevention Sharply Reduces Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia at KFSH News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. November 01, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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