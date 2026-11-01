Sting Op Row: Evidence Found Of Mobile Phone Exchange At Kumaraswamy's Home, Says Bengaluru CP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) In a major twist, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh, said on Sunday that investigators have found evidence suggesting that a mobile phone was exchanged at the residence of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in connection with the alleged sting operation case.

The statement has assumed significance amid Union Minister Kumaraswamy stating earlier that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is conspiring to arrest him under false charges in connection with the sting operation row.

The development is likely to trigger major controversy in the state.

Calling it a major development in the investigation, the Police Commissioner said that one Ritesh Pandey had stayed at the address of Kumaraswamy and that a video was uploaded on the instructions of Prajwal Prasad.

He said financial transactions had also taken place between Ritesh and Prajwal Prasad, adding that the role of other individuals in the case would become clear following further investigation and the arrest of Prajwal Prasad.

“Videos were uploaded using a mobile phone purchased by Prajwal Prasad. The video was uploaded through a person called Ritesh Pandey. We are investigating who instructed him to upload it,” Singh said.

The Police Commissioner said evidence had been found to support the claim that a mobile phone was exchanged at Kumaraswamy's residence. He added that investigators had also obtained CCTV footage from the shop where the mobile phone was purchased.

“Further mahazar procedures will be conducted. The investigation is still at a crucial stage, and it would not be appropriate to reveal more details at this point,” he said.

Singh said Prajwal Prasad was currently absconding and a search was underway to trace him. Another person, Vinod Sharma, was also absconding, and police were searching for both individuals.

“We will investigate the truthfulness of the statement made by Ritesh Pandey. We are also examining whether the events took place as claimed by Kumaraswamy and under whose instructions the alleged acts were carried out. At this stage, only this much can be disclosed. Further details will emerge after the investigation,” Singh said.

According to the police, Prajwal Prasad had worked as the Public Relations Officer of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. During questioning, Ritesh Pandey allegedly revealed that the mobile phone had been handed over at Kumaraswamy's residence.

With Prajwal Prasad currently absconding, police have intensified efforts to trace him. The alleged handing over or exchange of the mobile phone at Kumaraswamy's residence has emerged during the investigation, and further action, including a possible examination of the Union Minister's residence, could depend on the outcome of Prajwal Prasad's questioning and further investigation.

It may be noted that the Bengaluru City Police declared the viral "sting operation" video targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to be a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative.

In late September and October 2026, a purported sting operation video/honey-trap claim surfaced on social media platforms (such as YouTube and X) and was briefly aired or discussed by some local channels. It alleged sexual abuse and involved events traced back to or framed around older timelines.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Bengaluru City Police investigated the matter, recovering the mobile phone used to upload the content and tracing leads to Delhi. Police officially stated that the video and its allegations are false, concocted, and part of a deliberately constructed narrative.

Siddaramaiah filed a police complaint on October 6, 2026, and secured an ex parte ad-interim injunction from a Bengaluru court blocking 42 media organisations and platforms from publishing or broadcasting the material.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) expelled former party general secretary Kripa Alva for six years after her name surfaced in connection with the video and she failed to respond to a show-cause notice.

Kumaraswamy had alleged internal party conspiracies within the Congress.