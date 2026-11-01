Delhi Speaker Calls Upon Citizens To Uphold Democratic Institutions, Rule Of Law

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday said that democracy can flourish only when citizens remain vigilant, democratic institutions are respected and constitutional values are upheld.

Addressing a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) public awareness conference in Rohini, Gupta said safeguarding democracy is a collective responsibility that demands awareness, participation and commitment from every citizen.

The conference was organised with the objective of creating public awareness about the importance of safeguarding democratic values, strengthening constitutional institutions and upholding the principles of responsible citizenship, said a statement.

Gupta emphasised that democracy derives its strength from the faith and participation of citizens.

He underscored the importance of protecting democratic institutions, respecting constitutional values and ensuring that democratic processes remain guided by accountability, transparency and the rule of law.

The Speaker stated that democracy is not merely a system of governance but a reflection of the collective will and aspirations of the people.

He stressed that maintaining the dignity of democratic institutions, promoting constructive public discourse and rejecting disruptive tendencies are essential for ensuring good governance and preserving the spirit of the Constitution.

He called upon citizens to remain conscious of their rights and duties and actively contribute towards nation-building.

Gupta observed that an informed and vigilant citizenry is essential for a healthy democracy and that every citizen has an important role in strengthening the democratic fabric of the country.

He said anarchy needs to be opposed to retain public faith in democratic institutions and practices.

The conference was also attended by several prominent public representatives, including Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Municipal Councillors Rita Goyal and Smita Kaushik.

The conference witnessed discussions on the importance of democratic awareness, public participation and collective responsibility in preserving the values and institutions of Indian democracy.