Amit Shah Attends Shatabdi Samaroh 2026 Of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar

Amit Shah Addresses Shatabdi Samaroh 2026

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today addressed the 'Shatabdi Samaroh 2026' organised by the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar in New Delhi. The 'Shatabdi Samaroh 2026' is being organised to mark the completion of 100 years of the birth of Param Vandaniya Mataji of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar and the manifestation of Akhand Jyoti. On this occasion, Union Minister Durgadas Uikey, Dalnayak of Gayatri Pariwar Dr. Chinmay Pandya, and several other dignitaries were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today is a day of faith, service and resolve. We have gathered here with reverence for Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, to serve in accordance with the core spirit of the Gayatri Pariwar, and with the resolve to build the India of the dreams of Maharshi Aurobindo and Swami Vivekananda." Shah said that the 100 years of the manifestation of Akhand Jyoti, the 100 years of the birth of Vandaniya Mataji, and the 100 years of the sadhana of Pujya Gurudev Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya - the confluence of these three sacred streams is taking place this year. He said that the number 100 is regarded as a symbol of completeness. "This year is also, in a way, a year of completeness for Indian culture and the Indian spiritual journey," he said.

Significance of the Gayatri Mantra

Shah said that Pujya Mataji herself performed austerities and illuminated the path for others. "The flame that was lit 100 years ago has today become a symbol of welfare for countless people across more than 100 countries and in over 15 crore families." The Home Minister said that in the four-day conference held in Haridwar this January, the entire Gayatri Pariwar had united and identified itself with the resolve of this Jyoti. "Today, in the next stage of the same journey, two important events are taking place. The first is the 'Deep Mahayajna', which symbolises sacrifice, cooperation and dedication. Every lamp that is lit is a resolve that we shall use our strength for society, spirituality and the nation."

Amit Shah said that, based on his experience, he believes the Gayatri Mantra is the path to complete transformation. "It is not merely a religious or spiritual ritual. By experiencing the positive energy inherent in the mantra and enabling the mind, body and soul to realise it, it becomes a great path for bringing out the 'sattva' (essence) within us to the fullest." Shah said that the 24 letters of the Gayatri Mantra are directly connected with our 24 auspicious nodes. "Taking the 24 letters of the Gayatri Mantra as the foundation and receiving the sanskar (values) of its pure pronunciation from one's Guru, if we awaken the 24 auspicious powers, the inauspicious powers lying within us are subdued and the auspicious powers emerge," he said.

Spiritual Transformation and Legacy

He said that these 24 auspicious powers are linked with 24 kinds of attributes, which include foresight, restraint, austerity, courage, discrimination, intellect, protection, production, service, vitality, love, valour, concentration and others. He added that in a person in whom these 24 auspicious qualities arise, the path to 'moksha' (liberation) automatically opens and God leads him in that direction. Amit Shah said that the profound service rendered by Panditji by taking the Gayatri Mantra to the masses is as deep as the contribution made by the many sages, seekers and epoch-makers of India to Indian culture, our spiritual consciousness and the 'sattva' of the world. He said that Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya is the doctor of our spirituality. According to him, the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra awakens 24 kinds of auspicious nodes. "When one correctly pronounces it from the navel to the mouth, these 24 nodes are activated and the internal secretions released from them develop the 24 auspicious powers."

Amit Shah said that many young people have benefited from the Gayatri Mantra. "Their positive thinking, courage and memory power have increased, their capacity for interpretation has become sharper, and their decision-making ability has also improved." He said that Gurudev took these teachings to 15 crore families, and 15 crore families across the world is no small number. "By generating faith in the Gayatri Mantra and establishing the tradition of its pure pronunciation, he not only uplifted the lives of individuals but also gave Indian spirituality and spiritual power a new life for the next hundred years." He said that we must continue to reiterate the clarion call of the digvijaya (victory in all directions) of this divine culture that he sounded, spread it, and carry it forward to the younger generation.

Amit Shah said that a movement is rising through the Gayatri Pariwar, and it is the sacred duty of all of us to take it forward. "This duty is to gather the auspicious forces of the entire world and guide the world onto the path of righteousness. We must continue this work until the last moment of our lives," he said. (ANI)

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