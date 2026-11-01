Mindstir Media Introduces Book Influencer Program Featuring Bestselling Author J.J. Hebert

New social media marketing service connects authors with Hebert's Instagram and TikTok accounts, which have more than 2 million combined followers.

- J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir MediaPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MindStir Media has announced the launch of a new book influencer program that will allow authors to promote their books through the social media accounts of the company's founder, USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million followers on TikTok.The service, called J.J. Hebert's Social Media Showcase, incorporates Instagram book promotion, TikTok book promotion, and a coordinated campaign on X, formerly Twitter. Together, the participating accounts represent a promotional network of more than 2.5 million combined followers.The announcement comes as social media continues to influence how books are discovered and discussed. Online reading communities, particularly Bookstagram on Instagram and BookTok on TikTok, have become important parts of the publishing industry's marketing landscape, influencing promotional strategies for independent authors and major publishing houses alike."Authors today have more opportunities than ever to connect with readers, but getting noticed remains one of their biggest challenges," said Hebert, founder and president of MindStir Media. "We've seen how social media can influence book discovery, and this program allows us to incorporate my personal social media presence into the marketing services we offer authors."Expanding MindStir Media's Social Media Marketing ServicesThe new book influencer program builds on MindStir Media's existing book marketing offerings by introducing promotional placements on Hebert's personal social media accounts.The program includes a dedicated Instagram post, a TikTok post featuring an author-supplied photo or video, and MindStir Media's existing Twitter/X Blast service. The X component consists of a three-day campaign featuring more than 10 promotional posts across four accounts with a combined following of more than 540,000.The company said the service is intended for authors promoting new releases as well as previously published titles. Authors provide their own promotional images or videos, while MindStir Media manages the placement and publication of approved materials.Bookstagram and BookTok Continue to Shape Book DiscoveryThe introduction of the program reflects broader changes in book marketing, particularly the growing role of social media communities in connecting authors with potential readers.Bookstagram promotion has become a component of many authors' Instagram marketing strategies, while BookTok promotion has attracted attention throughout the publishing industry for its ability to generate conversations around books and authors.Publishers and authors have increasingly incorporated these platforms into their marketing efforts alongside traditional publicity, advertising, and promotional campaigns.MindStir Media's new service will incorporate relevant book-related hashtags, including #Bookstagram and #BookTok, where appropriate, as part of its Instagram and TikTok promotional placements."Book marketing has evolved considerably over the years," Hebert said. "Traditional publicity still has its place, but authors also need to consider where readers are spending their time. Instagram and TikTok promotions have become a vital part of that conversation, and we expect social media to remain an important element of book promotion."New Offering Adds to Company's Author Marketing PortfolioFounded by Hebert, MindStir Media provides self-publishing, book distribution, publicity, and marketing services for authors. The company has expanded its promotional offerings over the years to include digital advertising, media exposure, and social media marketing.The addition of J.J. Hebert's Social Media Showcase represents a further expansion of those services, combining the founder's personal social media following with the company's existing promotional infrastructure.The complete program is priced at $7,995 and is available to authors across a range of genres.Additional information about the book influencer program is available at .About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is a self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert. The company provides publishing, distribution, publicity, and promotional services to authors in the United States and internationally. MindStir Media has received recognition from publications including Newsweek for its work in the self-publishing industry.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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MindStir Media Introduces Book Influencer Program Featuring Bestselling Author J.J. Hebert News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 01, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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