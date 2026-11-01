CM Adhikari Congratulates Bengal Police On Busting Organised Narcotics Racket

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday congratulated the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police over the busting of an organised narcotics racket in Malda district of the state.

In a social media statement, CM Adhikari had claimed that in a breakthrough in our ongoing crackdown against narcotics syndicates, a vigilant team from the STF of the state police intercepted a vehicle on the National Highway-12 near Madhughat at Kaliachak in Malda district and recovered around 2.688 kg of contraband morphine.

As per the Chief Minister's statement, four key persons, all involved in an inter-state narcotics smuggling racket, were arrested in this connection.

The Chief Minister also claimed that a specific case has been initiated to thoroughly dismantle the entire racket from its roots.

"I appreciate the officers and personnel of West Bengal Police and the STF for their swift, coordinated action and unwavering dedication to duty. Let me remind the drug smugglers, racketeers and syndicate operators, they will be dealt with an iron fist, as our Government maintains an uncompromising zero tolerance policy against drug peddling to safeguard the future of our Youth and strengthen our collective resolve under the #NashaMuktBHaratAbhiyan," CM Adhikari said in a statement.

Since taking charge as the ninth West Bengal Chief Minister after the Assembly polls earlier this year, Suvendu Adhikari had been very vocal against organised narcotics smuggling rackets and illegal liquor dens operating in different parts of the state.

According to CM Adhikari, constant drives against such organised narcotics smuggling rackets and illegal liquor dens were extremely necessary to prevent other social evils, especially crime against women.

Since then, the state police have been quite active on this count, with several narcotics smuggling rackets being busted and several illegal liquor dens being demolished in different parts of the state during the last few months.

Every success of the state police in busting such rackets had been acknowledged by the Chief Minister through his social media statement, boosting the morale of the state police in the matter.