A little kindness can make a lasting difference this holiday season!

For many adults in our community, the holidays can be especially difficult without the comfort of family or the resources to celebrate. Through Pitt County's Adult Foster Holiday Project, you can help bring joy, comfort and a reminder that someone cares.

Pitt County Consolidated Human Services invites the community to help make Christmas special for residents living in adult care homes or under guardianship. Many have limited financial resources and little or no family support.

There are several ways to share the spirit of giving! You can make a monetary donation, contribute essential hygiene items or sponsor an adult's needs and wish list. Every contribution, big or small, can help brighten someone's holiday.

This Christmas, let's remind our neighbors that they are not forgotten. Together, we can make a meaningful difference!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

For more information or to contribute, contact