Nitin Nabin To Lead BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Padyatras In Bihar, Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will lead two major 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Padyatras' in Bihar and West Bengal on Monday as part of the party's nationwide campaign against what it describes as the Opposition's misinformation, disinformation and organised anarchy.

The first padyatra (foot march) will commence at 11:00 a.m. from Lajpat Park in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and conclude at Seva Jyoti Chowk at 12:30 pm. Thereafter, Nabin will travel to Kolkata, where the second padyatra will begin at 3:00 p.m. from College Street and conclude at Dharmatala at 5:30 pm, a BJP press note said. According to the party, the campaign is a movement against the lies, deception, conspiracies and anarchy being spread by a desperate and disillusioned Opposition.

With the resolve of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao', every BJP karyakarta is reaching out to villages and households to expose the Opposition's false and fabricated narrative and apprise the people of the truth, the press note said.

Senior party leaders, state BJP presidents, thousands of dedicated karyakartas and members of the public will participate in the padyatras being organised in Bhagalpur and Kolkata. The BJP has framed the initiative as a response to what it calls systematic attempts by the Opposition to mislead the public and create disorder.

Party leaders maintain that the padyatras will help counter false narratives and reinforce the message of democratic values and disciplined public life.

Nabin's dual programmes in the two states on the same day underline the party's focus on taking its campaign directly to the people in key regions.

The BJP has indicated that similar programmes will continue across the country as part of the larger nationwide drive. The party expects large participation from workers and supporters in both Bhagalpur and Kolkata.

Officials said detailed arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the padyatras.