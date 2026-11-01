When Alia Bhatt Revealed She Started Dating In Class 6

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has appeared on the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' a couple of times. However, she made her debut on the show back 2013 with her 'Student of The Year' co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

During the entertaining episode, Alia left everyone shocked, including host and filmmaker Karan Johar as she revealed that she started dating in class 6.

Karan said that Varun told him that Alia had a string of young boyfriends growing up.

However, playfully objecting to this, Alia said, "I wouldn't call it a string, but I did have (boyfriends) and serious relationships, like two years, (then) two years."

Karan expressed his shock that Alia had already had two serious relationships by the time she was 17.

"You started (dating) at 10?" asked KJo.

Explaining to him with a laugh, Alia said, "That's why I say it's not a string. I started dating in 6th standard".

When a visibly shocked Karan asked her, "What?", Alia replied, "But that obviously wasn't dating. That was just like we used to smile at each other from across the classroom."

Varun then joked that it was 'half-base,' to which Alia said, "There was no half anything. I actually had my first boyfriend in the 10th standard."

Sharing that it was a serious relationship, Alia added, "Because I dated him for two years. He was my first, like high-school love."

Karan also asked Alia if she dumped him as she wanted to become an actor. Denying it, the 'Jigra' actress said, 'No, he dropped me.'

Talking about Alia's love life, she married actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, in a close-knit ceremony after dating for some time.

The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.