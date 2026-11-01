Rahul Versus Priyanka Tussle Out In Open, Says BJP After Ramlila Maidan Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Within hours of the INDIA bloc's rally on Sunday, the BJP smelled“infighting” within the Gandhi clan, claiming that Rahul Gandhi tried to clip the wings of his sister Priyanka by not letting her speak at Ramlila Maidan.

In a video message posted on X, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Rahul versus Priyanka tussle was out in the open.

“In a combined Opposition rally at Ramlila ground, Rahul Gandhi did not let Priyanka Vadra speak! In their PR Drama Mock Parliament yesterday, Priyanka Vadra was seen angrily sitting silently in the second row! It's not mere coincidence when it happens twice in two days! Rahul Vs Priyanka out in the open!” Bhandari wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if Rahul Gandhi wants to become the country's Prime Minister, he should spend his entire life in a 'Mock Parliament' only; in the real one, "your number will never come".

The Home Minister made the remark about Rahul Gandhi's unfulfilled Prime Ministerial aspiration with reference to the Congress party's mock "impeachment proceedings" against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, a day before.

HM Shah said Rahul Gandhi has been tasting defeat in elections for 15 years, and his mother Sonia Gandhi's dream of seeing her son occupying the PM's chair has remained unfulfilled.

He added that the only way Rahul Gandhi can become Prime Minister is in a "Mock Parliament" as it is nearly impossible for the Congress leader to make it to Parliament as Prime Minister in his lifetime.

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh, Home Minister Shah condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for rubbing salt into the wounds of families of the anti-Sikh riot victims by organising a rally in Delhi on days of the community's mourning.

"On November 1, 1984, the Congress orchestrated the massacre of thousands of innocent Sikhs in Delhi, and today, on the same day, Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Delhi, rubbing salt into the wounds of those victim families," the Home Minister said at the event.