BJP Alleges Deep Internal Rift Between Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

BJP Targets Congress Over Internal Dynamics

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a fierce attack on the Congress leadership, alleging a deepening feud within the Gandhi family, claiming that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was deliberately "sidelined" and denied an opportunity to address the opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan.

In a self-made video, Bhandari claimed that the Congress is vertically split between two power centres, alleging that Rahul Gandhi's camp is actively suppressing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to protect his own political standing. "Priyanka Vadra, who has served as the General Secretary of the Congress Party and is Rahul Gandhi's sister, was not allowed to speak today at the Ramlila Ground. Did Rahul Gandhi prevent her from speaking today? And not just today, even yesterday during the Mock Parliament, when Rahul Gandhi's relaunch exercise was taking place, Priyanka Vadra's chair was placed in the second row, and she was not allowed to speak there either," Bhandari said.

Allegations of Insecurity Within Leadership

Claiming that Rahul Gandhi's political team is apprehensive of his sister's influence within the rank and file, the BJP spokesperson accused the Congress leader of prioritising his personal ambitions over issues of public interest. "The Rahul camp is insecure about the Priyanka camp, and the Priyanka camp is being suppressed. Rahul Gandhi, who is undergoing his hundredth relaunch, is not talking about the people of the country or about the Congress Party today; instead, he is merely trying to sideline Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," the BJP national spokesperson said.

Taking a further dig at the internal dynamics of the Congress party, Bhandari added: "Between Rahul versus Priyanka, the Congress is divided into two factions, and the public is watching this fight while eating popcorn."

Opposition INDIA Bloc Protest

Earlier today, top Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and walked towards Ramlila Maidan. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31.

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. (ANI)

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