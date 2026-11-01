US Navy And Air Force Begin Joint Military Exercises In Bangladesh

US Navy Begins CARAT 2026 in Chattogram

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 1 (ANI): The US Navy mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM-10) arrived in Chattogram on Sunday, November 1, to take part in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2026 with the Bangladesh Navy, Acting US Mission Spokesperson Mara Bird said on Sunday. "The exercise runs from November 2 to 6. Acting US Defence Attaché Major Carsten Fletcher welcomed the ship and its crew when they arrived at Chattogram Port," Bird said.

Speaking about the program, the US Embassy spokesperson added, "CARAT Bangladesh 2026 shows the US commitment to working with the Bangladesh military on shared maritime security concerns in the region. The exercise also strengthens the U.S.-Bangladesh partnership and contributes to a stronger and more prosperous United States of America."

US and Bangladesh Air Forces Launch Exercise Cope South

Simultaneously, the US Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) began Exercise Cope South on Sunday at BAF Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker in Dhaka, Acting US Mission Spokesperson Mara Bird said. "The US Pacific Air Forces sponsored the five-day exercise, which runs through November 5. Bangladesh Air Vice Marshall Haider Abdullah and US Embassy Dhaka Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Trishita Maula welcomed participants at the opening ceremony", Bird said.

According to the Acting US Mission Spokesperson,“Pilots, maintenance specialists, and logistics teams from both countries will train side by side on C-130J operations and maintenance, cargo handling, aviation safety, emergency response, airfield security, and medical support.”

Goals and Strategic Significance

"Cope South strengthens the ability of both air forces in responding to regional security challenges, natural disasters, and humanitarian emergencies. The hands-on training will sharpen their ability to deliver emergency supplies and support relief operations when a crisis strikes", she added. According to the US Department of War, Cope South is an annual bilateral aerial exercise designed to increase the combat readiness and interoperability of the US Air Force and the Bangladesh Air Force.

As per the US Department of State, the United States and Bangladesh cooperate closely on a range of issues, including economics, security, governance, and development. The two governments have agreed to continue to work closely to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

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