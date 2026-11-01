Remarks By Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu At Plenary Session III Of The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atlanta, October 31, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio,

Colleagues,

At the moment, the geopolitical situation is complex and volatile, and the industrial and supply chains are increasingly fragmented, posing a threat to global growth and recovery. An open and cooperative international environment is vital for the development of all countries. Protectionism produces no winner. Erecting walls and barriers as well as decoupling will only destabilize and impede the global industrial and supply chains and hurt everyone's interests. We G20 members should stay committed to building an open world economy and take concrete actions to maintain the stability and smooth operation of the global industrial and supply chains. To this end, I would like to make four proposals.

First, we should deepen policy coordination. The G20 brings together major economies of the world, and carries the mission of promoting robust, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the global economy. It is vital to ensure that our policies and actions are mutually reinforcing. All economies should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies, and strengthen policy communication and coordination to prevent negative spillovers. We need to keep the industrial and supply chains stable and smooth through coordination and cooperation, endeavor to expand aggregate global demand, jointly cultivate and bolster growth drivers, and advance a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Second, we should strengthen trade connectivity. We need to practice true multilateralism, uphold the WTO-centered international trading system, foster a fair, open and predictable market environment, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. We should refrain from politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues or overstretching the concept of national security, still less pursuing protectionism in the name of“fair competition.”

Third, we should harness the power of innovation. We need to deepen technological innovation and open-minded scientific cooperation, push for deeper integration of the innovation chain and the industrial and supply chains, and advance industrial development through technological progress. We should fully unlock the potential of innovation in artificial intelligence and other frontier fields and accelerate the digital and smart development of industries to transform our way of production, We should take a people-centered approach and advance AI for good, ensure that AI is an important driver for shared prosperity and common security, and join hands to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance.

Fourth, we should promote inclusive development. We need to strengthen infrastructure development and connectivity, and work actively to keep the global energy market open, connected and stable. We should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and peaceful utilization of critical minerals and, in particular, ensure equitable benefit-sharing for developing countries in the global value chain. China looks forward to working with all parties to build a global governance system for critical minerals featuring openness and inclusiveness, fairness and equity, win-win cooperation, and green and clean development.

Colleagues,

China is committed to advancing high-standard opening up. In the first three quarters this year, China's import of goods increased by 22.3 percent year-on-year, and maintained a double-digit monthly growth for six consecutive months. At a time of sluggish global growth, China is making a significant contribution to the stability and smooth operation of the global supply chains.

China conducts international trade based on market principles and WTO rules. Going forward, China will continue to leverage its full-fledged industrial chain system and supersized market and take concrete actions to ensure the stability and smooth operation of the global industrial and supply chains. We will continue playing the role of defender and contributor in global industrial and supply chain cooperation.

Thank you.

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