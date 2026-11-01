Remarks By Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu At Plenary Session II Of The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atlanta, October 30, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio,

Colleagues,

Energy is the lifeline of economic and social development. As the global energy system is undergoing profound changes, the G20, bringing together the world's major energy producers and consumers, should step up dialogue and cooperation, and bring certainty and stability to the world. China supports the G20 in extending its long-established consensus and deepening cooperation on energy security and sustainable development. To this end, I wish to share three observations.

First, universal benefits and inclusiveness are the practical foundation for energy abundance. Many countries are still facing an energy crunch. The G20 should further prioritize people's well-being and development, support countries in choosing energy development paths suited to their national conditions, including resource endowments and stage of development. The G20 should strengthen international energy cooperation, take innovative approaches to developing energy technologies, and enhance connectivity. Developing countries' access to energy should be prioritized, so as to bridge the energy deficit, end energy poverty and make energy more affordable.

Second, security and stability are the fundamental conditions for energy abundance. Since the start of this year, geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East has led to international energy market fluctuations and seriously threatened global energy security. The G20 should uphold true multilateralism, effectively keep energy corridors open and infrastructure safe, prevent and defuse geopolitical risks, and uphold the stability of the international energy market. The G20 should improve international energy governance, build an open, fair and nondiscriminatory environment for cooperation, and oppose the politicization and weaponization of energy.

Third, low-carbon transition is the sure path to energy abundance. Developing green, clean and renewable energy is both a practical necessity for expanding energy supply, and an essential step toward achieving sustainable development and addressing climate change. The G20 should sustain the cooperation momentum, advance the transition and upgrade of energy and industrial structure, promote the research, development and application of green and low-carbon technologies, and make our contribution to tackling global challenges.

Mr. Chair,

China is a supporter, contributor and active player in promoting global energy security and green transition. We have built the world's largest renewable energy system, and conducted green energy cooperation with more than 100 countries and regions, making important contributions to lowering the cost of global energy transition and bridging the energy transition gap between countries. China stands ready to work with G20 members to deepen international energy cooperation and build a clean, beautiful and sustainable world together.

Thank you.

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