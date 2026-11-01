Remarks By Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu At Plenary Session I Of The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atlanta, October 30, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio,

Colleagues,

Currently, the international landscape is undergoing profound transformation. Geopolitical tensions are high. The development agenda is seriously falling behind. The international community, particularly the Global South, is making a stronger call for peace, stability and development. In 2022, President Xi Jinping launched the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which advocates a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and a new path to security featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win over zero-sum. Over the past four years, the GSI has gained support from more than 130 countries and international and regional organizations, and played an important role in resolving international and regional disputes.

The G20 was founded to resolve crises and promote cooperation. China believes that, in the face of the international landscape fraught with changes and turbulence, the G20 should shoulder its due responsibility and be a force for world peace and stability. To this end, China puts forward the following three proposals:

First, deescalate regional issues. Disputes should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and negotiation. Sanctions, coercion, military pressure, and military strikes offer no solution; they will only be counterproductive.

The U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict has profoundly impacted the Middle East situation and severely affected world peace and economic growth. China supports the U.S. and Iran in returning to the Islamabad MOU and restarting dialogue and negotiation as early as possible, and hopes the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal and safe passage at an early date. China is concerned with the drastic escalation in Yemen and the Red Sea, and calls on the relevant parties to refrain from escalatory actions to keep waterways in the Red Sea safe and smooth. The Palestinian question remains at the core of the Middle East issue. It's important to bring the Palestinian question back onto the right track of the two-state solution at an early date and build a sustainable, new security architecture for the Middle East. On Ukraine, China always takes the four points on what must be done put forward by President Xi Jinping as the fundamental guidance, and will continue to promote peace talks and play a constructive role in its own way for a political settlement of the crisis.

Mr. Chair,

For key international waterways to be unimpeded, peace and tranquility of the region, especially of the littoral states, are of critical importance. China believes the freedom of navigation under international law should be exercised in good faith, with respect for the sovereignty, security and lawful rights and interests of the littoral states. We support resolving disputes related to relevant waterways through equal dialogue and consultation, and oppose acts that politicize, militarize or instrumentalize key routes.

Second, work to address the root cause of conflicts. All countries should respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs, and respect the development path and social system chosen independently by each country. The reasonable security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously.

It is important to ensure safe passage along trade routes to keep the normal flow of food, chemical fertilizers and other livelihood essentials. For the people in Sudan, the Horn of Africa and other regions in conflict, development is the fundamental path toward lasting peace, hence the need to ensure food supply and improve public services so as to remove the breeding ground for conflict.

Third, strengthen global security governance. It is important to firmly uphold true multilateralism, the U.N.-centered international system and the international order based on international law, discard the law of the jungle, Cold War mentality, and bloc confrontation, respect the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, and ensure the U.N. Security Council plays its role as the centerpiece of the international collective security framework.

South Africa is a founding member and an important member of the G20. The Chinese side supports South Africa's continued participation in activities under the G20 framework.

Colleagues,

China is always a force of stability in a turbulent world. We will continue to follow the path of peaceful development, and stand ready to work with all parties to jointly tackle various security challenges, both traditional and otherwise, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Thank you.

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