CBH Homefest Opening Weekend - Free Holiday Photos And Six Weeks Of Festivities

Fully decked out festive model homes available to purchase and to tour including free activities and food trucks.

Tour festive furnished model homes Fridays & Saturdays, November and December.

CBH HomeFest is Idaho's biggest homebuying event of the year!

Six weeks of holiday activities begin with 15 festively furnished model homes across four communities and an offer of up to $50,000 in homebuyer extras.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CBH Homes opens CBH HomeFest across four Treasure Valley communities this weekend, launching six consecutive Fridays and Saturdays of holiday activities, home tours, and seasonal celebrations through December 12. Fifteen model homes will be festively decorated for the season, giving Treasure Valley residents a chance to explore new homes while enjoying free activities - no appointment needed to attend.Four Communities to ExploreCBH HomeFest's 15 festively furnished model homes are located in:Jack's Place | NampaTopaz Ranch West | CaldwellCenterville | MeridianSouthridge | MeridianVisitors can walk through decorated homes, compare floor plans, and meet with the CBH Homes team to learn about available homes and the homebuying process.Opening Friday, November 6 | 4-7 p.m.Free holiday card photos by appointmentFace painting and stocking embroideryLive musicFree hot chocolate and dessertGiveawaysHoliday card photo appointments can be reserved in advance and include the CBH Holiday Photo Style Guide.Opening Saturday, November 7 | 1-4 p.m.Free food trucks from 1-3 p.m.Elf on the Shelf activityLetters to Santa - Plus, a chance to win Indian Creek Plaza ice-skating ticketsFree swagFor Homebuyers Exploring a MoveThrough CBH HomeFest, CBH Homes is offering up to $50,000 in extras* on a new home purchase. Buyers can apply the bonus toward an interest rate buy-down, landscaping, appliances, and more. The promotion also includes a brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer, and a new Traeger.*“We don't want people to come to a boring open house. We don't want them to walk through and not be motivated or excited... So, in our opinion, we're always going to bring the food, the fun, Santa and all these other things so that they truly enjoy an amazing, fun experience of buying a new CBH home,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.CBH HomeFest runs every Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. through December 12. Food trucks serve on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m.For participating locations, holiday photo reservations, and event information, visit cbhhomefest.*Restrictions apply, see cbhhomes for complete promotional details. Equal Housing Opportunity. RCE-923.About CBH HomesCBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #17 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. Visit cbhhomes.

CeCe Cheney

CBH Homes

+1 208-288-5560

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CBH HomeFest Opening Weekend - Free Holiday Photos and Six Weeks of Festivities News Provided By CBH Homes November 01, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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