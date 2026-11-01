Jharkhand: 15 Police Personnel Suspended Over Alleged Rape At Gamharia Police Station, 3 Held

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 1 (IANS) At least fifteen police personnel have been issued suspension orders over alleged rape of a woman inside the premises of Gamharia police station in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Swargiary suspended nine police personnel on Sunday, including two Sub-Inspectors, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, two Havildars, and one constable.

Earlier, six police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO), were suspended from service over alleged violation of a teenage woman. In total, 15 police personnel have faced the axe for gross misbehaviour and sexual misconduct with the woman, allegedly inside the police station.

Three individuals have been arrested in the case so far.

Those arrested include the accused-wireless operator Neeraj Lakra, officer on duty (OD) and the station clerk (munshi). All three have been taken into custody and remanded to judicial custody.

SP Manoj Swargiary visited the Gamharia police station on Sunday to investigate the matter. The action against nine additional personnel followed their failure to inform senior officers about the incident in a timely manner.

According to the police, the woman-a resident of Dugdha village under the Gamharia police station jurisdiction-arrived at the station late Thursday night to lodge a complaint regarding a family dispute and harassment by her husband. Due to the late hour, she was advised to stay at the police station.

It is alleged that during this time, the wireless operator on duty, Neeraj Lakra, took the woman into a room within the police station premises and raped her. Upon learning of the incident, the police administration formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SDPO Anubhav Bhardwaj to conduct an inquiry.

The SIT inspected the crime scene and sealed the room in question to preserve evidence. Following a written complaint by the victim, an FIR was lodged, and the accused wireless operator was arrested.

The police stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing. If the role or negligence of any other police officer comes to light during the investigation, action will be taken against them as well, in accordance with the rules.